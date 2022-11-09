M&T Bank Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $286.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.