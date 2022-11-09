Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $98,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

