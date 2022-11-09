Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $106,000 in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 12.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,289,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,247,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 318,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,937,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

