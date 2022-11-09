AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

