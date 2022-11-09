Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $103,000 in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,176,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Energem Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

