22,025 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.8 %

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.