Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $18.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

NYSE:AMG opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

