Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

