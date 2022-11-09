Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

