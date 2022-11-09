SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,213 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at $8,922,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 102.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 999,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 62.7% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 984,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.75.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

