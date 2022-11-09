1,529 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

