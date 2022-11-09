M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

