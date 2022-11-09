M&T Bank Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

