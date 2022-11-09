M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,478 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

