M&T Bank Corp Purchases 286 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insulet by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

