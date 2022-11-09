M&T Bank Corp Purchases 286 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insulet by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.