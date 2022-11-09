Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 118.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DCT opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.