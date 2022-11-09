M&T Bank Corp Invests $1.58 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

