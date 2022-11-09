M&T Bank Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson Stock Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

