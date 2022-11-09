Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

