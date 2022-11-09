M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

