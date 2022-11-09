M&T Bank Corp Purchases 500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.