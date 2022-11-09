M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

IAA Stock Performance

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

