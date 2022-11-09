M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,366 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $239.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

