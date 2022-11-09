M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,794 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

