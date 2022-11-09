M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UDR by 63.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

UDR Stock Down 0.5 %

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

