M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UDR by 63.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

UDR Stock Down 0.5 %

UDR stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

