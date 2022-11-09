M&T Bank Corp Purchases 761 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

