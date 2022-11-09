Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 128 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

