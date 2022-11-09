Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 442.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth about $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.



