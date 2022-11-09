Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.