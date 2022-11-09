M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,216 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. CWM LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 63.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 67.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

