Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Avalara by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Avalara by 0.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avalara by 48.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

