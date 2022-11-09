Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 49,303 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,303 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 724,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,038 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after buying an additional 498,818 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -66.07%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

