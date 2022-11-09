Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

