SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SouthState by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,272. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

