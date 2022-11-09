Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

