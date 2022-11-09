Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 439.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

