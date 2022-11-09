534 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 227.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 150,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.