M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

