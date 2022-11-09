M&T Bank Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

