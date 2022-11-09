M&T Bank Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

