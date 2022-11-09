Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $44,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $244.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

