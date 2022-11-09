Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 291 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 291.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

PGR stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.31.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

