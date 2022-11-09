M&T Bank Corp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 558,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

