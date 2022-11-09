M&T Bank Corp Has $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

