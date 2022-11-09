Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $63,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 407.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,980. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDCE stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.