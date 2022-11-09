Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 346.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

