Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.51.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.