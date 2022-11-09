Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Position Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,153 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 43.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Down 2.7 %

Natura &Co stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

