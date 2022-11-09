Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $46,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

