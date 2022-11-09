Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,308 shares of company stock worth $287,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

